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Manaksia consolidated net profit rises 2.35% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales decline 11.87% to Rs 236.68 crore

Net profit of Manaksia rose 2.35% to Rs 11.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.87% to Rs 236.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 268.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.50% to Rs 52.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 784.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 731.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales236.68268.56 -12 784.09731.05 7 OPM %7.385.44 -5.267.41 - PBDT14.1121.48 -34 76.1796.82 -21 PBT12.8720.08 -36 70.6591.30 -23 NP11.7811.51 2 52.3455.98 -7

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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