Manaksia consolidated net profit rises 2.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.87% to Rs 236.68 crore

Net profit of Manaksia rose 2.35% to Rs 11.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.87% to Rs 236.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 268.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.50% to Rs 52.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 784.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 731.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.