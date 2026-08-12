Manaksia consolidated net profit rises 70.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.47% to Rs 222.76 croreNet profit of Manaksia rose 70.07% to Rs 25.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.47% to Rs 222.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 173.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales222.76173.39 28 OPM %7.325.73 -PBDT38.0622.91 66 PBT36.8321.60 71 NP25.5115.00 70
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