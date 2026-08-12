Manaksia consolidated net profit rises 70.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.47% to Rs 222.76 crore

Net profit of Manaksia rose 70.07% to Rs 25.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.47% to Rs 222.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 173.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.222.76173.397.325.7338.0622.9136.8321.6025.5115.00

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