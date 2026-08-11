Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayGland Pharma ShareRBI New Rule on Loan RecoveryOpen-Weight ModelsHindustan Copper Q1 resultsVB-G RAM G
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit rises 249.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit rises 249.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 50.58% to Rs 327.49 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Steels rose 249.00% to Rs 22.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.58% to Rs 327.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 217.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales327.49217.49 51 OPM %10.244.94 -PBDT33.6510.51 220 PBT30.498.62 254 NP22.656.49 249

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vibrant Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 177.90% in the June 2026 quarter

CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit declines 10.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 71.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Dilip Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 50.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Prima Plastics consolidated net profit declines 8.18% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Next Story