Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 168.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.04% to Rs 292.66 crore

Net profit of Manali Petrochemicals rose 168.64% to Rs 29.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.04% to Rs 292.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 230.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 343.36% to Rs 129.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.96% to Rs 1022.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 897.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.