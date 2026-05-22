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Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 168.64% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 27.04% to Rs 292.66 crore

Net profit of Manali Petrochemicals rose 168.64% to Rs 29.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.04% to Rs 292.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 230.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 343.36% to Rs 129.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.96% to Rs 1022.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 897.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales292.66230.36 27 1022.39897.12 14 OPM %8.519.13 -8.026.50 - PBDT28.0326.27 7 115.9572.35 60 PBT18.5419.15 -3 82.1545.26 82 NP29.0410.81 169 129.9529.31 343

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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