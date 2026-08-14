Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 348.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.07% to Rs 274.72 croreNet profit of Manali Petrochemicals rose 348.81% to Rs 64.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.07% to Rs 274.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 234.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales274.72234.67 17 OPM %30.149.73 -PBDT93.5127.68 238 PBT84.5319.96 323 NP64.3614.34 349
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