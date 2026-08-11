Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit rises 322.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.11% to Rs 3034.16 croreNet profit of Manappuram Finance rose 322.45% to Rs 584.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 138.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.11% to Rs 3034.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2262.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3034.162262.39 34 OPM %70.1445.48 -PBDT860.23176.31 388 PBT781.82101.52 670 NP584.58138.38 322
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