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Manba Finance standalone net profit rises 36.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 35.03% to Rs 85.12 crore

Net profit of Manba Finance rose 36.00% to Rs 13.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.03% to Rs 85.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales85.1263.04 35 OPM %71.4669.34 -PBDT17.3113.34 30 PBT16.1012.18 32 NP13.269.75 36

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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