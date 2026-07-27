Manba Finance standalone net profit rises 36.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.03% to Rs 85.12 croreNet profit of Manba Finance rose 36.00% to Rs 13.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.03% to Rs 85.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales85.1263.04 35 OPM %71.4669.34 -PBDT17.3113.34 30 PBT16.1012.18 32 NP13.269.75 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content