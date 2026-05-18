Manba Finance standalone net profit rises 38.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.81% to Rs 92.37 crore

Net profit of Manba Finance rose 38.78% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.81% to Rs 92.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.00% to Rs 45.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.82% to Rs 313.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 237.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.