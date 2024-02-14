Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manbro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Manbro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 14.24 crore

Net profit of Manbro Industries reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 14.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales14.240 0 OPM %1.690 -PBDT0.24-0.02 LP PBT0.24-0.02 LP NP0.24-0.02 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Bengal Steel Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Aro Granite Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Damodar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sky Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.24 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Inani Marbles &amp; Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.26 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indian Rupee supported in volatile trades

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO subscribed 101.30 times

Aplab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Jay Ushin standalone net profit rises 35.09% in the December 2023 quarter

SNS Properties &amp; Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story