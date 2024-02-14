Manbro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 14.24 crore

Net profit of Manbro Industries reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 14.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022.14.2401.6900.24-0.020.24-0.020.24-0.02

