Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 109.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 109.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:38 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 59.31% to Rs 21.30 crore

Net profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 109.16% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.31% to Rs 21.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.14% to Rs 15.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.98% to Rs 69.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.3013.37 59 69.9049.58 41 OPM %81.3674.05 -77.8176.99 - PBDT7.904.53 74 22.5419.78 14 PBT7.434.15 79 20.8618.54 13 NP5.482.62 109 15.3113.07 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tolins Tyres consolidated net profit declines 3.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Dhruv Consultancy Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit declines 73.74% in the March 2026 quarter

V2 Retail consolidated net profit rises 171.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Southern Infoconsultants consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story