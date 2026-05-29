Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 109.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 59.31% to Rs 21.30 crore

Net profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 109.16% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.31% to Rs 21.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.14% to Rs 15.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.98% to Rs 69.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.