Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 89.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.14% to Rs 22.16 croreNet profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 89.67% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.14% to Rs 22.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.1614.47 53 OPM %82.0474.71 -PBDT8.164.39 86 PBT7.674.08 88 NP5.693.00 90
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