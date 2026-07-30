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Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit rises 101.61% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 40.34% to Rs 125.83 crore

Net profit of Mangal Electrical Industries rose 101.61% to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.34% to Rs 125.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales125.8389.66 40 OPM %8.8511.12 -PBDT11.096.28 77 PBT10.105.07 99 NP7.523.73 102

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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