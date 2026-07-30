Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit rises 101.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.34% to Rs 125.83 croreNet profit of Mangal Electrical Industries rose 101.61% to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.34% to Rs 125.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales125.8389.66 40 OPM %8.8511.12 -PBDT11.096.28 77 PBT10.105.07 99 NP7.523.73 102
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content