Mangalam Cement standalone net profit rises 285.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.49% to Rs 490.40 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Cement rose 285.75% to Rs 65.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.49% to Rs 490.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 502.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 186.17% to Rs 128.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.61% to Rs 1758.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1680.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.