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Mangalam Cement standalone net profit rises 285.75% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 2.49% to Rs 490.40 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Cement rose 285.75% to Rs 65.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.49% to Rs 490.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 502.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 186.17% to Rs 128.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.61% to Rs 1758.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1680.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales490.40502.90 -2 1758.411680.99 5 OPM %11.0110.77 -12.339.37 - PBDT53.8348.29 11 196.80148.62 32 PBT33.7726.97 25 115.9569.98 66 NP65.2316.91 286 128.9545.06 186

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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