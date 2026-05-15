Mangalam Drugs and Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.54% to Rs 67.29 crore

Net loss of Mangalam Drugs and Organics reported to Rs 13.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.54% to Rs 67.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 44.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 6.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.91% to Rs 232.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 317.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.