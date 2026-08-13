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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalam Drugs and Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mangalam Drugs and Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales decline 0.16% to Rs 57.12 crore

Net Loss of Mangalam Drugs and Organics reported to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.16% to Rs 57.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 57.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales57.1257.21 0 OPM %1.58-8.08 -PBDT-2.66-8.52 69 PBT-6.75-13.00 48 NP-7.64-13.80 45

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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