Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 140.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 98.23% to Rs 1063.96 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Global Enterprise rose 140.46% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 98.23% to Rs 1063.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 536.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 95.76% to Rs 45.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.34% to Rs 3384.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2281.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.