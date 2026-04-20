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Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 140.46% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 98.23% to Rs 1063.96 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Global Enterprise rose 140.46% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 98.23% to Rs 1063.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 536.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 95.76% to Rs 45.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.34% to Rs 3384.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2281.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1063.96536.73 98 3384.462281.48 48 OPM %2.271.45 -1.801.94 - PBDT17.657.65 131 46.4636.05 29 PBT17.027.02 142 43.9633.75 30 NP12.485.19 140 45.2223.10 96

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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