Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 31.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.89% to Rs 952.07 croreNet profit of Mangalam Global Enterprise rose 31.10% to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.89% to Rs 952.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 858.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales952.07858.54 11 OPM %1.941.46 -PBDT11.249.09 24 PBT10.438.47 23 NP8.436.43 31
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