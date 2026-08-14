Mangalam Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 276.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 67.03% to Rs 1.52 croreNet profit of Mangalam Industrial Finance rose 276.47% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 67.03% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.520.91 67 OPM %-50.0051.65 -PBDT1.740.47 270 PBT1.730.46 276 NP1.280.34 276
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