Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit declines 40.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.20% to Rs 179.09 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Organics declined 40.56% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.20% to Rs 179.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 146.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.179.09146.5512.4014.7514.8619.918.7014.697.2712.23

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