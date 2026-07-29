Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit declines 40.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.20% to Rs 179.09 croreNet profit of Mangalam Organics declined 40.56% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.20% to Rs 179.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 146.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales179.09146.55 22 OPM %12.4014.75 -PBDT14.8619.91 -25 PBT8.7014.69 -41 NP7.2712.23 -41
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