Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit rises 16.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 153.62 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Organics rose 16.34% to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 153.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 104.44% to Rs 25.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.46% to Rs 622.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 530.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.