Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit rises 3.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.82% to Rs 61.84 croreNet profit of Mangalam Seeds rose 3.09% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.82% to Rs 61.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales61.8449.15 26 OPM %9.2812.13 -PBDT4.934.89 1 PBT4.354.47 -3 NP4.003.88 3
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