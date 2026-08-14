Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit rises 3.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.82% to Rs 61.84 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Seeds rose 3.09% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.82% to Rs 61.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.61.8449.159.2812.134.934.894.354.474.003.88

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