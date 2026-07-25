Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 17.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.68% to Rs 316.22 croreNet profit of Mangalam Worldwide rose 17.69% to Rs 11.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.68% to Rs 316.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 275.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales316.22275.73 15 OPM %9.205.82 -PBDT15.8412.29 29 PBT12.739.86 29 NP11.9110.12 18
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