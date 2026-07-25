Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 17.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 17.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 14.68% to Rs 316.22 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Worldwide rose 17.69% to Rs 11.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.68% to Rs 316.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 275.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales316.22275.73 15 OPM %9.205.82 -PBDT15.8412.29 29 PBT12.739.86 29 NP11.9110.12 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KFin Technologies consolidated net profit declines 2.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Lodha Developers consolidated net profit rises 103.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 120.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Iykot Hitech Toolroom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit rises 719.72% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story