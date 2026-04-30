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Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 81.25% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
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Sales decline 18.24% to Rs 264.95 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Worldwide rose 81.25% to Rs 15.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.24% to Rs 264.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 324.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.95% to Rs 50.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 1207.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1060.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales264.95324.04 -18 1207.981060.71 14 OPM %10.474.67 -7.525.16 - PBDT18.978.79 116 61.0236.26 68 PBT16.426.49 153 50.8727.65 84 NP15.378.48 81 50.1029.48 70

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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