Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 81.25% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.24% to Rs 264.95 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Worldwide rose 81.25% to Rs 15.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.24% to Rs 264.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 324.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.95% to Rs 50.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 1207.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1060.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.