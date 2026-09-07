Mangalam Worldwide empaneled as approved vendor with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Mangalam Worldwide (MWL), a fully integrated stainless steel manufacturer, announced its empanelment as an approved vendor with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). MWL-Tubicore is now among the selected global companies eligible to provide tubes to ADNOC.

Earlier this financial year, MWL had received similar approvals from global and Indian majors such as Qatar Energy, BHEL, EIL and GSFC, thereby allowing the stainless-steel manufacturer access to global oil and gas supply chains, besides establishing a presence in India's power infrastructure and refinery-petrochemical sectors, among others.