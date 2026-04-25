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Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 68.43% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 2.63% to Rs 23949.69 crore

Net profit of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals declined 68.43% to Rs 116.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 370.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.63% to Rs 23949.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24595.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3323.91% to Rs 1924.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 88667.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 94681.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales23949.6924595.87 -3 88667.4994681.62 -6 OPM %7.444.59 -7.032.42 - PBDT1628.04929.79 75 5534.771465.91 278 PBT1233.13591.87 108 4014.90118.89 3277 NP116.99370.63 -68 1924.5856.21 3324

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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