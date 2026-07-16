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Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

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Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
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Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, ABB India Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd and Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 July 2026.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, ABB India Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd and Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 July 2026.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd spiked 9.26% to Rs 172.3 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 71.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd surged 8.69% to Rs 1257.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72600 shares in the past one month.

ABB India Ltd soared 8.38% to Rs 7806.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12513 shares in the past one month.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd advanced 6.01% to Rs 722.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd rose 5.07% to Rs 331.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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