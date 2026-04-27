Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Supreme Petrochem Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd and Shriram Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 April 2026.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd and Shriram Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 April 2026.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd lost 7.05% to Rs 173.4 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd crashed 5.12% to Rs 771.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29627 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16163 shares in the past one month. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd tumbled 3.48% to Rs 998.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month. Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd dropped 3.33% to Rs 2420. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 87814 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51997 shares in the past one month.