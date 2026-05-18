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Manglam Global Corporations standalone net profit rises 26.09% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Manglam Global Corporations rose 26.09% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 750.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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