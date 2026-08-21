Manipal Health Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 7.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.12% to Rs 3090.63 croreNet profit of Manipal Health Enterprises declined 7.48% to Rs 231.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 250.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.12% to Rs 3090.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2237.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3090.632237.63 38 OPM %23.8326.21 -PBDT517.90503.22 3 PBT330.65362.59 -9 NP231.65250.37 -7
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