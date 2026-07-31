The offer received bids for 44.30 crore shares as against 9 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Manipal Health Enterprises received bids for 44,30,73,000 shares as against 9,00,88,286 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Friday (30 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 4.92 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 29 July 2026 and it will close on 31 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 560 and 590 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 25 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 8,000 crore and an offer for sale of 2,16,13,834 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,275.22 crore by existing shareholders, including Imperius Healthcare Investments, Manipal Education and Medical Group India, TPG SG Magazine and Seventy Second Investment Company LLC, among others.

The objectives for the fresh issue include Rs 5,552.75 crore for repayment/prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, Rs 574 crore for acquisition of a minority stake in its step-down subsidiary, Sahyadri Hospitals, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes. The promoters, including Dr. Ranjan Ramdas Pai and Manipal Global Health Services, hold 81.86% of the pre-IPO equity share capital, which is expected to decline to around 72.09% post-IPO. Manipal Health Enterprises is one of India's leading healthcare service providers, operating 49 multi-specialty hospitals with 13,037 licensed beds across 14 states and union territories as of 31 March 2026. Backed by the Manipal Group, the company offers tertiary and quaternary care across key specialties, including cardiac sciences, oncology, neurosciences, gastro sciences, orthopaedics and renal sciences. It also operates a diagnostic network through ManipalTRUtest and has expanded its footprint through acquisitions such as AMRI Hospital, Medica Synergie and Sahyadri Group.