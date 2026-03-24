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Manipal Health Enterprises is planning to raise Rs 8,000 crore through a fresh issue of shares as part of its proposed initial public offering (IPO), according to media reports.

Existing investors are also likely to sell around 4.32 crore shares in the offering.

The Temasek-backed hospital chain is looking to tap into rising demand for specialised healthcare services in India. The company has expanded aggressively in recent years, including the acquisition of Sahyadri Hospitals.

Proceeds from the issue are expected to be used for debt repayment and funding acquisitions.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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