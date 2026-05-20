Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit rises 31.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.81% to Rs 3442.93 crore

Net profit of Mankind Pharma rose 31.75% to Rs 554.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 420.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.81% to Rs 3442.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3079.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.92% to Rs 1912.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1990.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.96% to Rs 14277.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12207.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.