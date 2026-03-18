Mankind Pharma gains after acquiring Rivotril Brand in India

Mankind Pharma advanced 2.89% to Rs 2,127.25 after the company announced that it has acquired the Rivotril brand from Roche for the Indian market, with exclusive rights to manufacture, market and distribute the product across the country.

Rivotril, the innovator/reference brand of clonazepam, is widely prescribed for the management of neurological and psychiatric conditions. Known as a textbook brand with a strong clinical legacy, the acquisition reinforces Mankind Pharmas presence in the central nervous system (CNS) therapy segment and complements its existing neuro portfolio.

The move aligns with Mankind Pharmas growing focus on chronic therapies, an area where the company has expanded steadily through new product launches, in-licensing partnerships, and portfolio additions across key therapeutic areas. Chronic therapies now contribute an increasing share to the companys overall business, enabling deeper engagement with specialists and key opinion leaders.

Atish Majumdar, senior president, sales & marketing, Mankind Pharma Specialty Business, said, This acquisition is aligned with our strategic focus on strengthening our presence in chronic and specialty therapies. We see strong opportunities to build on this platform through potential line extensions, addressing the evolving needs of patients and physicians in the CNS therapy area. Leveraging our large field force and nationwide distribution network, we are well positioned to build the brand and support physicians in delivering better outcomes for patients across India. Mankind Pharma plans to utilize its extensive distribution network and field force to expand access to Rivotril across healthcare institutions and prescribers. The company currently engages with over 5 lakh doctors in India, enabling strong prescription penetration across urban and semi-urban markets.

Mankind Pharma is one of Indias largest pharmaceutical companies, operating with a pan-India presence. The company manufactures a wide range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, syrups, vials, ampoules, blow-fill-seal products, soft and hard gels, eye drops, creams, contraceptives, and other over-the-counter products across 32 manufacturing facilities. It also maintains six dedicated R&D centers with more than 730 scientists, supporting a consistent track record of product innovation. The company reported a 7.5% rise in consolidated net profit of Rs 408.75 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 380.23 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Net sales fell 11.5% YoY to Rs 3,567.20 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.