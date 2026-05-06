Mankind Pharma Ltd spurts 1.46%, up for third straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2353.3, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.25% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% fall in NIFTY and a 12.19% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Mankind Pharma Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2353.3, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24018.3. The Sensex is at 76839.15, down 0.23%. Mankind Pharma Ltd has added around 15.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23568.95, up 2.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.18 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2361.1, up 1.34% on the day. Mankind Pharma Ltd is down 3.25% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% fall in NIFTY and a 12.19% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.