Mankind Pharma has reported 29.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 574 crore on a 12.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,031 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Domestic revenue (ex-Consumer Health) increased 11.0% YoY to Rs 3,180 crore, driven primarily by double digit growth in Mankind business and supported by strong growth in BSV specialty business.

The Consumer Healthcare Business has recorded revenue of Rs 246 crore (up 4% YoY), partly impacted by base effect of discontinued cash and carry business.

Revenue from International business increased by 29% YoY to Rs 605 crore in Q1FY27.

EBITDA improved by 24.7% YoY to Rs 1,060 crore while EBITDA margin expanded 250 basis points YoY to 26.3% Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 769 crore, up by 42% from Rs 540 crore in Q1 FY26. "Our disciplined execution and strengthening business fundamentals, resulted in improvements across key operating and financial metrics in Q1FY27, laying the foundation to deliver long-term sustainable growth," Mankind Pharma said in a statement. In a seperate filing, Mankind Pharma informed that its board has approved the issuance of a corporate guarantee aggregating to Rs 150 crore in favour of various banks to secure the various types of credit facilities availed or proposed to be availed by the Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.