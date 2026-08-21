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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mankind Pharma signs in-licensing deal for Insulin Aspart and Insulin Degludec

Mankind Pharma signs in-licensing deal for Insulin Aspart and Insulin Degludec

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Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Mankind Pharma has entered into an exclusive in-licensing and marketing agreement with Chongqing Chenan Biopharmaceutical Co., China, for the commercialisation of two insulin analogues, Insulin Degludec and Insulin Degludec + Aspart Combination, in India.

Commenting on the partnership, Atish Majumdar, Senior President Sales and Marketing, Mankind Pharma said, China is rapidly emerging as a hub for innovative biopharmaceutical assets. Building on our partnerships for Insulin Aspart and Insulin Degludec, we remain focused on expanding our in-licensing pipeline from China. This partnership reinforces our commitment to expanding access to advanced therapies for patients in India while further strengthening our presence in the injectable diabetes segment.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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