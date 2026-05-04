Rhetan TMT Ltd, Insolation Energy Ltd, Ksolves India Ltd and ANG Lifesciences India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 May 2026.

Rhetan TMT Ltd, Insolation Energy Ltd, Ksolves India Ltd and ANG Lifesciences India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 May 2026.

Manomay Tex India Ltd crashed 14.15% to Rs 203 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 38580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7812 shares in the past one month.

Rhetan TMT Ltd lost 14.00% to Rs 25.49. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85931 shares in the past one month. Insolation Energy Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 132.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.09 lakh shares in the past one month. Ksolves India Ltd fell 8.60% to Rs 282. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24953 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5535 shares in the past one month.