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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manomay Tex India standalone net profit rises 11.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Manomay Tex India standalone net profit rises 11.24% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:59 PM IST
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Sales rise 20.48% to Rs 197.51 crore

Net profit of Manomay Tex India rose 11.24% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.48% to Rs 197.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 163.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales197.51163.94 20 OPM %10.0012.40 -PBDT13.6613.01 5 PBT6.635.95 11 NP4.954.45 11

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

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