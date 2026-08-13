Manomay Tex India standalone net profit rises 11.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.48% to Rs 197.51 croreNet profit of Manomay Tex India rose 11.24% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.48% to Rs 197.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 163.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales197.51163.94 20 OPM %10.0012.40 -PBDT13.6613.01 5 PBT6.635.95 11 NP4.954.45 11
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