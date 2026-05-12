Manorama Inds drops after Q4 PAT slumps 13% QoQ to Rs 59 cr

Manorama Industries declined 10.96% to Rs 1,422 after the company's standalone net profit fell 12.79% to Rs 59.51 crore on 5.45% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 382.29 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26.

On a year on year basis, the companys net profit jumped 40.82% while revenue from operations climbed 64.21% in Q4 FY26.

The revenue growth fuelled by a favourable product mix of value-added products, complemented by higher utilization from the enhanced fractionation capacity.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 47.98% YoY to Rs 80.81 crore in Q4 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 1028.5 crore, up 61% compared with Rs 639 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin contracted 54 bps to 26.9% in Q4 FY26 as against 27.4% in Q4 FY25.

On a full year basis, the companys standalone net profit surged 108.13% to Rs 233.21 crore on 76.13% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1357.69 crore in FY26 over FY25. For FY26, the domestic to export revenue mix and stood at 43:57, reflecting diversified market presence. Chairman and managing director of Manorama Industries, said, Manorama Industries has once again delivered a sustainable performance during FY26. The company achieved revenues of Rs 1,358 crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 76.1%. This underscores the sustainable demand for our products across the Food and cosmetics sectors, as well as the strength of our integrated value chain.

By the end of FY26, we boosted the capacity of our Solvent Fractionation Plant 2 (SF 2) by 30%, increasing it from 25,000 to 32,500 tonnes per annum through debottlenecking. We plan to implement similar capacity enhancements for Solvent Fractionation Plant 1 (SF 1), currently at 15,000 TPA. These expansions will enable us to meet the demand for Speciality fats and butters. As we look ahead, we aim to further strengthening our leadership position through planned strategic capex of approx Rs 460 crore over the next 2-3 years. This includes investments in forward and backward integration, a new manufacturing facility for cocoa butter alternatives, refinery expansion and the establishment of a processing plant in Burkina Faso. Through these initiatives we aim to diversify raw material sources, enhance global competitiveness and support long-term sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended the final dividend of Rs 0.80 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2025-26. Additionally, the board approved a proposal to support the setting up of a processing facility in Burkina Faso through its wholly owned subsidiary, Taang Kaam Industries SA, through one or more financial assistance arrangements. These include an increase in share capital/equity investment of up to Rs 150 crore, unsecured loans of up to Rs 100 crore, and corporate guarantees, bank guarantees and/or standby letters of credit (SBLCs) aggregating up to Rs 100 crore on behalf of the subsidiary.