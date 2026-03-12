Manorama Industries board OKs raising up to Rs 500-cr via securities

Manorama Industries's board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore through the issuance of equity shares, non-convertible debt instruments with warrants, convertible securities or other eligible instruments, in one or more tranches.

The fundraising may be undertaken through qualified institutional placement (QIP) or any other permissible mode, subject to the approval of shareholders and other regulatory or statutory approvals, as may be required.

Manorama Industries (MIL) is a global pioneer in the manufacturing of cocoa butter equivalent (CBE), specialty fats & butters, and exotic products. The company has carved a niche in manufacturing Sal CBE & Stearin, Shea CBE & Stearin, Mango CBE & Stearin, and other exotic fats & butter. MIL offers customized solutions to Fortune 500 companies in the chocolate, confectionery, and cosmetic industries.