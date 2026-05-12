Manorama Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 68.09% to Rs 391.34 crore

Net profit of Manorama Industries rose 6.09% to Rs 42.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 68.09% to Rs 391.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 232.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 95.77% to Rs 214.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.31% to Rs 1366.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 770.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.