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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manorama Industries consolidated net profit rises 67.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Manorama Industries consolidated net profit rises 67.58% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:41 AM IST
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Sales rise 39.53% to Rs 404.01 crore

Net profit of Manorama Industries rose 67.58% to Rs 78.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.53% to Rs 404.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 289.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales404.01289.55 40 OPM %26.2925.80 -PBDT112.4971.22 58 PBT106.3365.49 62 NP78.6646.94 68

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

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