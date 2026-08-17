Vikram Solar Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 August 2026.

Vikram Solar Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 August 2026.

Manorama Industries Ltd surged 9.78% to Rs 1909 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30205 shares in the past one month.

Vikram Solar Ltd soared 8.37% to Rs 173.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.6 lakh shares in the past one month. Ipca Laboratories Ltd spiked 7.75% to Rs 1868.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26740 shares in the past one month. Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd gained 7.37% to Rs 126.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.88 lakh shares in the past one month.