Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mansi Finance (Chennai) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mansi Finance (Chennai) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:54 AM IST
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Sales decline 64.32% to Rs 1.67 crore

Net loss of Mansi Finance (Chennai) reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 64.32% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.73% to Rs 3.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.39% to Rs 9.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.674.68 -64 9.9612.67 -21 OPM %24.5519.66 -59.9443.65 - PBDT0.070.63 -89 4.713.74 26 PBT-0.050.62 PL 4.543.67 24 NP-0.500.47 PL 3.272.98 10

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

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