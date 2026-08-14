Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit rises 20.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 25.51% to Rs 2.54 croreNet profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) rose 20.49% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 25.51% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.543.41 -26 OPM %85.4351.32 -PBDT1.811.54 18 PBT1.771.52 16 NP1.471.22 20
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