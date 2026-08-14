Mansoon Trading Company standalone net profit declines 61.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.17% to Rs 11.13 croreNet profit of Mansoon Trading Company declined 61.41% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.17% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.1311.99 -7 OPM %63.6184.65 -PBDT3.377.73 -56 PBT3.377.73 -56 NP2.797.23 -61
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