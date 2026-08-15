Mansukh Securities & Finance standalone net profit declines 45.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 40.78% to Rs 42.89 crore

Net profit of Mansukh Securities & Finance declined 45.38% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 40.78% to Rs 42.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.42.8972.4227.1222.558.4912.146.9410.425.449.96

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