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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mansukh Securities & Finance standalone net profit declines 45.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Mansukh Securities & Finance standalone net profit declines 45.38% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 4:18 PM IST
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Sales decline 40.78% to Rs 42.89 crore

Net profit of Mansukh Securities & Finance declined 45.38% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 40.78% to Rs 42.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales42.8972.42 -41 OPM %27.1222.55 -PBDT8.4912.14 -30 PBT6.9410.42 -33 NP5.449.96 -45

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

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