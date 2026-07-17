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Mantra Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.96 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 142.37% to Rs 5.72 crore

Net Loss of Mantra Capital reported to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 142.37% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.722.36 142 OPM %-13.64-97.03 -PBDT-3.81-2.51 -52 PBT-3.89-2.59 -50 NP-3.96-2.56 -55

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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