Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mantra Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mantra Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 236.81% to Rs 5.49 crore

Net Loss of Mantra Capital reported to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 236.81% to Rs 5.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 390.99% to Rs 15.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.491.63 237 15.813.22 391 OPM %-38.43-241.10 --46.17-261.80 - PBDT-4.79-3.95 -21 -13.27-8.57 -55 PBT-4.87-4.05 -20 -13.59-8.84 -54 NP-4.83-4.00 -21 -13.46-8.79 -53

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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