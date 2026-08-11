Manugraph India standalone net profit rises 9.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.79% to Rs 25.71 crore

Net profit of Manugraph India rose 9.22% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.79% to Rs 25.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.25.7131.66-10.4218.32-2.725.71-2.925.547.466.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News